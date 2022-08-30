Longtime YouTube Exec Robert Kyncl Steps Down
By Daniel Frankel published
The 12-year company veteran, who most recently served as chief business officer, helped build platform into a multi-billion dollar global media giant
Robert Kyncl, the longtime YouTube executive who helped usher the realm of the multi-billion dollar global media powerhouse, has announced his departure.
He'll be succeeded as chief business officer by Mary Ellen Coe, a 10-year company vet who currently serves as president of customer solutions.
"We owe so much of our growth and impact to your leadership," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted Monday. "I’m excited to welcome Mary Ellen Coe as YT’s new CBO. Mary Ellen’s career at Google has been dedicated to making partners more successful and I know she’ll do the same for creators, partners and users @YouTube!”
Kyncl joined YouTube in 2010 after spending nearly eight years as VP of content for Netflix.
Having also worked previously at HBO, Kyncl had connections in the creative industries that made him an ideal conduit for YouTube to connect with the traditional media giants.
In a separate communication to YouTube staff Monday, Wojcicki credited Kyncl for helping "YouTube forge new relationships and partnerships in music, traditional media and tech."
As for where he's headed, she said Kyncl is off "to start the next chapter in his career." ■
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
