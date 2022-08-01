‘Survivor’ Standout in USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass’ Opener
By Michael Malone published
Jungle-based competition series starts with Trish Hegarty
Competition series Snake in the Grass premieres on USA Network August 1. The show features former cast members from Survivor, Big Brother and Naked and Afraid.
The pilot, entitled You’re Killing Me Bro!, features Trish Hegarty, who was on season 28 of Survivor, subtitled Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty. She made the final five that season.
Contestants also come from the general population. Bobby Bones hosts.
Each episode of Snake in the Grass sees four players dropped into the wild for 36 hours with a chance to win $100,000. The four have to figure out which one of them is the Snake–a saboteur who is undermining the group every step of the way.
The contestants compete in difficult challenges, including retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, and scaling the face of a cliff, to solve puzzles. Each successfully completed challenge means a clue about the Snake is revealed. In each episode, the group meets in the Snake Pit to figure out who the Snake is in their group.
The show takes place in the Central American jungle.
Survivor veterans on the show include Hegarty, Cirie Fields, Yul Kwon, Malcolm Freberg and Earl Cole. From Big Brother, there is Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina. From Naked and Afraid, look for Lacey Jones.
Snake in the Grass is produced by Renegade 83, with Sam Hargrave, David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Craig Armstrong and Mike Espinosa the executive producers. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
