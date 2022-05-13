Blake Shelton Competition Series, NASCAR Docuseries on Tap for USA Network

USA Network will add to its unscripted series lineup with a number of new shows, including a celebrity game show from Blake Shelton.

New series slated for the network include Barmageddon, in which country music star Shelton and TV personality Carson Daly invite celebrity stars to participate in a series of classic bar games with a twist, including “Air Cannon Cornhole,” “Keg Curling,” “Drunken Axe Hole” and “Shelton Darts,” said the network.

Other competition series on the docket include The Chain: Alaska, an outdoor competition series set in the wild and dangerous Aleutian Alaskan islands, and Snake in the Grass, hosted by Bobby Bones which follows the exploits of four strangers dropped into the wild with a chance to win big money.

The network also announced unscripted series Winter Watchman, which finds four pairs of survivalists protecting their respective lodges through the harsh Alaska winter, and Rust Hunters, which follows a multigenerational family business as they flip old vehicles and antiques in the backwoods of New Hampshire.

On the sports front, the network will launch next month Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane, which will follow the NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon and his family. The network will also develop the Race for Championship docuseries, which takes viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off track. ■