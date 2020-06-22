Surf Now TV Rides Wave With Samsung TV Plus

1091 Media said it made a deal with Samsung to launch its Surf Now TV linear channel exclusively on Samsung TV Plus, effective June 24.

Surf Now TV is free and ad supported, with 160 hours of surfing films and series. The channel will kick off with the AVOD debut of Stab in the Dark: All Stars, co-produced with Stab Magazine. It’s a documentary-style show in which top board shapers have to make a surfboard for an unknown rider of specified height and weights.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our audience base through our incredible Surf Now TV partnerships with Stab Magazine and Samsung TV Plus. U.S. Surf fans now have a destination to access premium content all year long, seven days a week.” said Danny Grant, 1091 Media’s senior VP of film and strategic partnerships.

Last month 1091 launched its Unidentified channel on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus provides instant access to more than 120 channels of streaming TV. It comes pre-installed on all 2016-220 Samsung Smart TVs.