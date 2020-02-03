Fox Claims 3.4M Streaming Audience for Super Bowl LIV
Fox Sports said its presentation of Super Bowl LIV yielded an “average-minute” audience of 3.4 million viewers.
The figures, based on data provided by Adobe Analytics and other sources, soundly beat CBS’s 2.6 million figure from last year, by 31%. A Fox Sports spokesperson said the measurement methodologies were dictated by the NFL and are exactly the same.
The SB LIV figure also represents a significant gain over the 1.7 million average minute audience for Fox’s 2017 Super Bowl broadcast.
