Fox Claims 3.4M Streaming Audience for Super Bowl LIV

Fox Sports said its presentation of Super Bowl LIV yielded an “average-minute” audience of 3.4 million viewers.

The figures, based on data provided by Adobe Analytics and other sources, soundly beat CBS’s 2.6 million figure from last year, by 31%. A Fox Sports spokesperson said the measurement methodologies were dictated by the NFL and are exactly the same.

The SB LIV figure also represents a significant gain over the 1.7 million average minute audience for Fox’s 2017 Super Bowl broadcast.

