Super Bowl Draws 49 Rating, 73 share
CBS' coverage of Super Bowl 50 drew a 49.0 rating and 73 share, the second highest rating in metered markets ever for the NFL championship game.
The rating peaked at a 51 from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. as the Denver Broncos salted away their victory over the favored Carolina Panthers.
Records for metered market ratings go back to 1976.
Here's a breakdown of the game's ratings on a quarter-hour basis (times are ET):
6:45-7:00 - 44.6/70
7:00-7:30 - 47.3/73
7:30-8:00 - 48.6/73
8:00-8:30 - 49.8/74
8:30-9:00 - 49.9/73
9:00-9:30 - 49.6/72
9:30-10:00 - 49.9/71
10:00-10:15 - 51.0/73
In the game, Peyton Manning won his second Super Bowl as Denver's defense stifled Carolina and its MVP quarterback Cam Newton.
