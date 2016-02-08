Super Bowl Ads Draw 476M Views Online

In addition to being seen during the big game, Super Bowl commercials generated 476 million online views, according to iSpot.TV.

On Super Sunday alone, the spots drew 62.4 million online views. iSpot.TV says 34 million of those views came from users of Facebook—which has been upgrading its video delivery—and 19.9 million were found on YouTube.

During the game 64 brands advertised, showing 98 spots, including 28 program promos, six movie titles and four organizational ads.

With spots costing a much as $5 million during the Super Bowl broadcast, part of the value of airing commercials during the game is the added attention they generate online.

The ads the drew the most views online were the “Give a Damn” ad from Budweiser, with 4.8 million, PuppyMonkeyBaby from Mountain Dew, with 5.3 million and the “Drop the Ball” spot for T-Mobile featuring Steve Harvey, with 4.3 million.

Super Bowl ads were also responsible for 1.5 million social media activities on Sunday and 5.8 million in the month leading up to the game.

The top brands on Super Sunday in terms of digital and social activity, according to iSpot.TV, were: Hyundai, Mountain Dew, T-Mobile, Budweiser and Doritos.

iSpot.TV notes that Esurance hacked the Super Bowl with bumpers at the beginning and the end of the campaign that generated 173,000 social actions.

Ads generating the most earned digital response on game day:

1. Mountain Dew: Puppymonkeybaby this unique ad captured nearly 13% of the big games social response, generating 244.6k social actions for a total social volume of over 272mm impressions. PMB also generated over 2.25mm organic views on game day alone.

2. Hyundai: First Date featuring Kevin Heart made a lot of noise going into Game Day, and finished in 2nd place for the most digitally responded to Super Bowl ad. While only generating 79.5k social actions, all of this ad’s online views for the day were organic, reaching 269mm users.

3. T-Mobile: Drop the Balls featuring a play on Steve Harvey’s infamous Ms. Universe slip up was a viral hit on Game Day, amassing over 156.2k social actions and 102mm social impressions on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

4. Hyundai’s ‘Ryanville’ featuring Ryan Reynolds generated nearly 5% of the total digital response for Super Bowl ads on game day, earning over 2 million organic views and prompting over 31.4k social actions, resulting in a social volume of over 23.8 million impressions.

5. Although making a lot of noise going into the game, T-Mobile’s “Restricted Bling” featuring Drake finished in 5th place in terms of digital response. This ad generated 83.2k social actions and nearly 1 million organic views on game day, for a total social volume of nearly 25 million impressions.