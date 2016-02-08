Super Bowl Averages 111.9 Million Viewers

Related: Primetime Ratings: CBS Is Super

CBS’ Super Bowl telecast averaged 111.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s fast nationals, and peaked at 115.5 million between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The total is off from last year’s record 114.4 million on NBC. That featured the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in a game that went down to the wire.

CBS called the 2016 telecast, during which the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in a relatively humdrum game, the third-most watched program in TV history.

The live stream drew 3.96 million unique viewers across a variety of screens.