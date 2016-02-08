Primetime Ratings: CBS Is Super

Related: Super Bowl Averages 111.9 Million Viewers

CBS rolled to a landslide win in Sunday ratings, the broadcast competition playing for crumbs against Super Bowl 50. CBS averaged a 32 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 70 share.

The rivals put up reruns against the football tsunami. NBC had a 0.5/1, Fox a 0.4/1,and ABC a 0.3/1.

Broncos-Panthers peaked in the 7-8 p.m. hour, with a 36.3. The post-game show in the 10:30 p.m. slot did a 17.9 rating.

In the metered markets, the Super Bowl’s 49 household rating/73 share was in line with last year’s 49.7/72. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert averaged an 11.2 in 18-49 from 11 p.m. to midnight. The Late Late Show With James Corden averaged a 3.5/10.

In a mostly stop-and-start game, the Denver Broncos offed the Carolina Panthers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, with Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars providing the halftime entertainment.

