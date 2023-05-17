Sunbeam-Owned WSVN Miami, WHDH Boston Add Hour of Morning News

WSVN Miami and WHDH Boston, both part of Sunbeam Television, are adding the 10-11 a.m. hour to their morning news block. Both stations will have local news from 5 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday starting June 26

A Fox affiliate, WSVN’s Today in Florida broadcast will be anchored by Vanessa Borge, Ethan Calloway, Alex De Armas and an anchor yet to be named.

At independent WHDH, Today in New England will be anchored by Amaka Ubaka, Brandon Gunnoe, Amanda Crawford and an anchor to be named.

WSVN will air 12 hours of local news on weekdays, while WHDH will air 12 ½ hours.

Both stations have 7 News branding.

“Our loyal viewers continue to turn to 7 News as they start their day,” said Paul Magnes, co-president and general manager, Sunbeam Television. “Our Today in Florida morning show consistently outdelivers the competition. Adding the extra hour builds on our success.”

A former NBC affiliate, WHDH went independent in 2017.

“WHDH’s Today in New England continues to demonstrate ratings success, as the second most watched newscast amongst local and national morning newscasts,” said Jimmy Rogers, VP and general manager, WHDH. “The expansion of news, especially in the morning, fits in perfectly with what viewers expect from the trusted brand of 7 News.”

At WSVN, The Sherri Shepherd Show, which runs at 10 a.m., will move to 11 a.m.. At WHDH, Today in New England will replace Dateline at 10 a.m.