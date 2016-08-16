WHDH Boston Drops NBC Fight, Unveils Plans

Capping a high-profile battle with Comcast over its NBC affiliation, Sunbeam’s WHDH in Boston Tuesday announced plans -- which include expanding local news -- for life as an independent station starting in 2017.

In an announcement Tuesday, WHDH said it will produce a total of 87 hours of news a week – the most of any Boston TV station – starting Jan. 1, when it officially loses its NBC affiliation.

That will include a new 9 p.m. newscast. WHDH will also expand its morning show to five hours, filling time currently occupied by NBC’s Today show, according to the station.

Family Feud will air weeknights from 8-9 p.m.

Tuesday’s announcement signals an end to the battle between WHDH owner Ed Ansin and Comcast, which yanked WHDH’s NBC's affiliation because it wants to create its own Boston station.

Ansin tried to fight Comcast in court, claiming breach of contract and antitrust violations. A judge, however, dismissed the case in May.