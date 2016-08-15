Fox Television Stations Names Sharri Berg Chief Operating Officer

Sharri Berg has been tapped as chief operating officer of news and operations for Fox Television Stations, announced Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO and newly minted Fox News copresident, Aug. 15.

Berg will continue her responsibilities at Fox News Channel while adding initiative and talent development of FTS news programs under her purview.

“Over the past 11 years with FTS, Sharri has been an invaluable member of our executive team and has created a robust, efficient and powerful network of shared resources with Fox News,” said Abernethy. “She is a unique leader whose innovative and strategic management approach will ensure that the stations, as well as Fox News, continue to develop the next generation of journalists.”

The news comes on the heels of Abernethy’s promotion to copresident of Fox News along with Bill Shine. The duo filled the seat left by the recently resigned Roger Ailes.