Suja Viswesan Named Head of Data at WarnerMedia’s Tech & Ops Group

WarnerMedia said it hired Suja Viswesan as head of data for its technology and operations organization.

The Technology & Operations team is responsible for delivering the technology strategy, platform development and operations across the full scope of WarnerMedia’s portfolio of linear, digital and streaming platforms.

Viswesan, who had been director of engineering at LinkedIn, will be in charge of building a scalable and highly distributed data infrastructure.

She will be based in San Francisco and report to Richard Tom, WarnerMedia’s chief technology officer.

“Suja is the ideal leader to join our team as she not only has great experience that is deeply rooted in software development and big data, but she also brings with her a purposeful focus on building inclusive and global products and teams,” said Tom. “She will play a crucial role in how we apply data to build the best products and tools to deliver WarnerMedia’s content to millions of customers across the world, and I’m so excited that she’s here.”

Before LinkedIn, Viswesan was with IBM.

"From VHS to DVDs to streaming, media has not only adopted and shaped bleeding-edge technology but also has adapted to suit the demand of its audience,” said Viswesan. “The future of media continues to evolve rapidly, and I am super excited to work with this amazing team to learn and shape the next chapter of big data media technology and unlock its boundless possibilities."

