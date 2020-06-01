WarnerMedia Names Former Hulu Exec Richard Tom CTO

As it focuses on streaming, WarnerMedia named former Hulu chief technology officer Richard Tom as its new CTO.

Tom will be reunited with Jason Kilar, who launched Hulu and last month started as CEO of Warner Media.

Tom will lead WarnerMedia’s technology and operations organization including technology strategy, platform development and operations as well as shared services across WarnerMedia. This includes the company’s data strategy, content delivery systems, master control operations, broadcast engineering and the technology platform for its new streaming service, HBO Max. In addition, the Xandr technology teams will also now report to Tom.

He succeeds CTO, Jeremy Legg, who will join AT&T Communications as executive VP and CTO, reporting to Jeff McElfresh, CEO, AT&T Communications.

“Richard is a rare bird in that he brings deep technical chops, a dogged customer focus, clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that attracts other world class builders to him,” said Kilar. “WarnerMedia’s future will be as much about technology as it will be about storytelling and having Rich report to me as our technical leader strongly signals that.”

In addition to working at Hulu with Kilar, Tom and Kilar do-founded Vessel, a short-form ad supported subscription video service. He also served as CTO of digital entertainment at Verizon.

"Having been a part of the early innings of online video, it's incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to redefine the future again with Jason and the WarnerMedia team," said Tom. "It's really fun to think about how technology will continue to help innovate the way WarnerMedia informs and inspires through amazing storytelling."