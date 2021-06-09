WarnerMedia Joins Comscore’s Addressable Measurement Trial

Comscore said that WarnerMedia is the first programmer to participate in the trials of Comscore’s system for measuring national addressable TV ad campaigns.

(Image credit: Comscore)

Comscore aims to track campaign across multiple multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and connected TV providers.

WarnerMedia has done addressable campaigns through DirecTV. AT&T, which spent billions acquiring both WarnerMedia and DirecTV, is in the process of spinning off both companies.

(Comscore CEO Bill Livek will be a keynote speaker at the TV Measurement and Data Summit on June 9. Register for free.)

“We believe that Addressable Advertising is a premium experience and an opportunity that allows brands and agencies to reach the right audience with the right ad at the right time, while driving precision and effectiveness,” said JP Colaco, head of advertising sales at WarnerMedia. “But in order to activate our premium inventory to its fullest potential in the marketplace, we believe that it is important to offer advertisers transparency in measurement through trusted third parties. Comscore’s efforts to provide aggregated measurement, at scale, across MVPD and CTV addressable footprints is an important advancement for agencies, brands and sellers.”

Comscore said it has been conducting National Addressable Measurement trials across multiple MVPD and CTV partners over the past year.

“Comscore has partnered with its CTV and MVPD platform partners to provide National Addressable measurement solutions to the marketplace that will measure the actual reach and frequency of households receiving addressable ads, as well as the underlying impressions rating of the remaining inventory that was not addressed, termed ‘under addressable,” said David Algranati, chief product officer at Comscore. “For over eight years, Comscore has been used as currency for local MVPD driven addressable inventory. We are excited that a leading programmer like WarnerMedia has decided to take an important step forward to participate in our trial.”