Struum Offers Promotional Rate as It Climbs Onto Additional Platforms

Struum , the service designed to centralize a consumer’s streaming subscriptions has launched a promotion offer via Groupon as it gains carriage on additional platforms.

The promotional rate is $9.99 for six months, down from $24.99.

Struum launched a preview of its service in May on iOS devices. It now said it is available on “living room” platforms including Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Subscribers to Struum can access content from streaming services including BBC Select, Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and SPI/Filmhub.

“With more than 60 content partners now on board and the service now available across many devices, we are looking forward to offering consumers the opportunity through Groupon to try out our service at a highly accessible price,” said Kerry Ball, global head of content partnerships and distribution at Struum. “We look forward to providing these viewers the opportunity to discover and try brand new content without having to subscribe to multiple services.”