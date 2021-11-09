Struum Raises $7 Million To Expand Streaming Aggregation Service
Series A funding led by Corus Entertainment and Gaingels
Struum, a streaming aggregation services backed by former The Walt Disney Co. CEO Michael Eisner’s Torrente Co., said it raised $7 million in Series A funding.
The newly raised cash will be used to grow Struum’s content library, build its technology and expand its reach to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android-based devices. Struum is also looking to expand internationally in 2022.
The new round of financing was raised by Corus Entertainment and Gaingels, an investment syndicate that supports the LGBTQ community.
Struum aims to offer consumers a central destination for streaming, with a single $4.99 monthly subscription providing access to multiple programming sources. Content currency available to Struum subscribers comes from BBC Select, Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and SPI/Filmhub.
It launched a preview of the service in May.
