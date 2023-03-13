‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Starts New Season March 13

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America kicks off a new season on Discovery Channel Monday, March 13. The show follows JJ Da Boss and eight teams of street racers from across the U.S. as they compete for some cash. JJ Da Boss, also known as Jonathan Day, is the leader of a racing family based in Memphis.

It is season four of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America.

While previous seasons had group head-to-head matchups, this season sees two racers from each team selected every night to compete in a 16-driver bracket showdown for cash. After nine weeks, the team that has the most wins and cash secures the title and a bonus of $100,000.

Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws universe includes: Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Street Outlaws: OKC, Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days, Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, and upcoming series, Street Outlaws vs. The World: Australia.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group. Pilgrim shows include Discovery’s American Chopper and Fast N’ Loud and Nat Geo’s Wicked Tuna. ■