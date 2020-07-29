Discovery Premieres ‘American Chopper’ Special Aug. 4

Discovery premieres a two-hour American Chopper special Aug. 4. “Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., two of the most legendary chopper craftsmen, are back to conquer unfinished business,” said Discovery. After spending years trying to rebuild their fractured relationship, they return to the garage where it all started in hopes of building a custom bike together for the first time in over a decade.

American Chopper aired on Discovery and TLC from 2002 to 2012, depicting the Teutuls in their Newburgh, N.Y. shop, and returned in 2018.

Teutul Sr. owns Orange County Choppers and Teutul Jr. owns Paul Jr. Designs. The father and son find out the original Orange County Choppers building is going to be torn down and revisit the shop to pick up a few items that were left behind. It is then that Paul Jr. asks his dad to build a bike together. Needless to say, they don’t see eye to eye on the project.

Past episodes of American Chopper are available on the Discovery Go app.

American Chopper is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Todd Lefkowitz.