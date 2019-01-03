New Season of ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ on Discovery Jan. 14

Season two of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings rolls on Discovery Jan. 14. Race masters “Chuck” and “Boosted” lead the Street Outlaws crews, including Ryan Martin, Birdman, Doc, Dom, Monza, Daddy Dave, Jeff Lutz, Reaper, Kamikaze, Kye Kelley, Mike Murillo, Megalodon, Lizzy Musi and Kayla Morton, as they compete with the fastest “no prep” racers in the nation.

No prep racers drive on tracks that have not been primed with traction compounds, which help bond tires to concrete. It makes for a wild race.

The season criss-crosses the country, and 32 racers dwindle to two for the final track battle.

Said Discovery, “The stakes are high, the cars fast and the rivalries are stronger than ever in a season not to be missed.”

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis executive producers. For Discovery, Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz are executive producers.