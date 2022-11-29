Streaming TV Service Vidgo Updates Graphics, User Interface

Streaming TV service Vidgo said it is launching a new look and an improved user experience across all platforms.

"We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like," said Vidgo CEO Derek Mattsson. "With Vidgo’s app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go."

A new red, white and blue logo and a slogan that promises viewers the "Freedom to be Entertained" are now incorporated into the Vidgo apps and website.

The interface features tile navigation and improved discovery that gives users search and filter capabilities to help fund live and on demand content by genre, title, popularity, language and geography.

Vidgo offers three tiers, with Vidgo Plus featuring more than 110 channels for $59.95, a premium plans with 150 channels for $79.95 and VidgoMás with 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels for $39.95.

Vidgo recently announced that it was the first virtual MVPD to distribute the Cinedigm Cineverse of enthusiast channels including Fandor, The Bob Ross Channel, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting and Comedy Dynamics. ■