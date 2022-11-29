Streaming TV Service Vidgo Updates Graphics, User Interface
Search and filter capabilities help uses find live and on-demand content
Streaming TV service Vidgo said it is launching a new look and an improved user experience across all platforms.
"We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like," said Vidgo CEO Derek Mattsson. "With Vidgo’s app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go."
A new red, white and blue logo and a slogan that promises viewers the "Freedom to be Entertained" are now incorporated into the Vidgo apps and website.
The interface features tile navigation and improved discovery that gives users search and filter capabilities to help fund live and on demand content by genre, title, popularity, language and geography.
Vidgo offers three tiers, with Vidgo Plus featuring more than 110 channels for $59.95, a premium plans with 150 channels for $79.95 and VidgoMás with 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels for $39.95.
Also: Vidgo Doubles Down on Far Right Content with New Bill O'Reilly Series
Vidgo recently announced that it was the first virtual MVPD to distribute the Cinedigm Cineverse of enthusiast channels including Fandor, The Bob Ross Channel, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting and Comedy Dynamics. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.