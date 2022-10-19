Vidgo Launches VidgoMás Spanish-Language Streaming Service

Vidgo said it launched VidgoMás, a new Spanish-language subscription streaming service featuring 42 live and on-demand channels.

Content is being provided by Univision and UniMás broadcast stations, Fox Deportes, Discovery Familia, Azteca TV, Estrella Media and others.

A VidgoMás basic subscription costs $39.95 with 42 streaming channels and on-demand programming. 20 hours of DVR viewing is included for the first 90 days.

Vidgo Plus at $59.85 offers 110 channels and a Premium plan for $79.95 provides unlimited access to more than 150 networks.

“We aim to provide the best value to our growing and increasingly diverse audience,” Vidgo CEO Derek Mattson said. “More than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., yet these audiences are often overlooked. We could not be more excited to bring thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language content as we establish Vidgo as the go-to streaming destination for the Latino community.”

The Vidgo service is available on CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Vizio, Apple TV, Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as on the web. ■