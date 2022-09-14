Cinedigm Expands Cineverse With Carriage Via Vidgo

Cindeigm said it reached a deal under which subscriber to Vidgo will get access to Cinedigm’s Cineverse ad-supported streaming service

Powered by Cinedigm’s Matchpoint technology, Cineverse is being integrated into Vidgo’s connected TV apps, mobile apps and website and available in the fall.

Vidgo is the first virtual MVPD to carry Cineverse.

“We believe in the Freedom to be Entertained and Cinedigm’s channels are just that – freedom to select from a broad range of titles, themes and fun,” said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO.

The Cineverse lets viewers navigate through content on Cinedigm streaming channels including Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, the Dove Channel, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting and Comedy Dynamics.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Vidgo to offer the first bundling of our new flagship streaming service Cineverse with a top vMVPD,” said Cinedigm senior VP of Revenue Daniel Schneider.

“Cinedigm remains focused on reaching new audiences and expanding distribution of our branded enthusiast channels and broad catalog of content across all genres. Vidgo’s innovative programming approach has enabled us to bring significant added value in premium entertainment content to their massive subscriber base and puts viewers in a position to benefit from the expanded content choices and innovative curation that Cineverse will implement to aid in content discovery,” Schneider said. ■