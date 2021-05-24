Streaming Services Adding Reality Content, Reelgood Finds

Hulu is promoting that it will have a new show featuringKris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan

Streaming services decided to add more reality show content to their programming mix in the first quarter, according to a services to their mix, according to a study by Reelgood.

Reelgood said the increase in the number of reality TV shows on the streaming services it tracks nearly doubled, jumping by 92% from the fourth quarter.

Philo added the most reality shows for the second-consecutive quarter. Hulu added the second most in the quarter, moving up from fourth last quarter. Listed as popular reality series on Hulu were Shark Tank, Bad Girls Club, The Masked Singer, The Voice and Keeping Up with the Karadashians. Bravo’s Keeping Up with the Karadashians is ending after 14 years, but the family will be doing a new, original show for Hulu.

Amazon Prime was third, moving up from sixth. Netflix was fourth, down one slot. Top Netflix reality show including The Great British Baking Show, Jeopardy, Survivor, Selling Sunset and Queer Eye.

The study also found that Netflix continued to be the leader in adding original shows in the first quarter. It was followed by HBO Max and Amazon Prime, which were also second and third in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Disney Plus jumped up to the No. 4 position, jumping over Hulu and HBO.

“As the battle for dominance intensifies in the streaming space, it’s become increasingly clear that unique and exclusive content is the key to success,” the Reelgood report said. “Newcomer Discovery Plus immediately surged to the ninth spot in the ranking for the most original TV show and episode adds while the big three are still Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.”