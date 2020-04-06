Streaming Platform Quibi Has Launched

Quibi has launched. With the tagline Quick Bites, Big Stories, Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial. Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman are behind the streaming venture, which offers content in installments of ten minutes or less.

Fifty shows are available April 6. The service offers short unscripted series, Movies in Chapters and Daily Essentials, which is news and lifestyle content. Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Bill Murray and Steven Spielberg are among the stars tied to Quibi projects.

After the trial period, Quibi will cost $4.99 a month with ads and $7.99 without.

Katzenberg was head of Walt Disney Studios and then launched DreamWorks SKG.

Whitman worked at Disney and DreamWorks before she began as CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008. She ran for California governor in 2010.

“One thing that’s happened to me in 45 years of being in Hollywood and in this industry is, I’ve never seen an instance where real quality entertainment hasn’t found an audience,” Katzenberg told Next TV. “Whether we find it on the first day or tenth day or 200th day, if you make it and it’s good, they will come.”