‘Stranger Things’ – The Experience Starts in New York May 7

Stranger Things – The Experience, an exhibit tied to the Netflix drama, begins in New York May 7. The show starts in San Francisco June 4 and London beginning in August.

Season four of Stranger Things is on Netflix May 27.

The event description reads, “Things are getting strange again in Hawkins and rumor has it that the Hawkins Lab is back in the research business. Your favorite intrepid heroes might need some help getting to the bottom of this latest supernatural mystery. Explore a medley of Stranger Things locations and fan-favorite moments. Enjoy immersive photo ops, engaging interactivity, and delicious food and drink themed to the show.”

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things is set in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, where a government lab conducts clandestine experiments. A boy named Will disappears and a girl named Eleven, who has supernatural powers, escapes from the lab.

The exhibit features Hawkins Lab and a Mix-Tape Area that offers a “medley” of “locations and fan-favorite moments,” along with photo ops, food and drink from the show, and a bar.

The New York event is at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, in between the DUMBO and Navy Yard neighborhoods. Tickets start at $44 and the experience lasts over an hour. ■