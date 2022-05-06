‘Stranger Things’ – The Experience Starts in New York May 7
By Michael Malone published
Visit Hawkins Lab and the Mix-Tape Area before season four starts
Stranger Things – The Experience, an exhibit tied to the Netflix drama, begins in New York May 7. The show starts in San Francisco June 4 and London beginning in August.
Season four of Stranger Things is on Netflix May 27.
The event description reads, “Things are getting strange again in Hawkins and rumor has it that the Hawkins Lab is back in the research business. Your favorite intrepid heroes might need some help getting to the bottom of this latest supernatural mystery. Explore a medley of Stranger Things locations and fan-favorite moments. Enjoy immersive photo ops, engaging interactivity, and delicious food and drink themed to the show.”
Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things is set in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, where a government lab conducts clandestine experiments. A boy named Will disappears and a girl named Eleven, who has supernatural powers, escapes from the lab.
The exhibit features Hawkins Lab and a Mix-Tape Area that offers a “medley” of “locations and fan-favorite moments,” along with photo ops, food and drink from the show, and a bar.
The New York event is at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, in between the DUMBO and Navy Yard neighborhoods. Tickets start at $44 and the experience lasts over an hour. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.