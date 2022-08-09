‘Stranger Things’ Star Joins ‘Fargo’ Cast

Joe Keery, who plays demogorgon-battling dimwit Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, has joined the cast of Fargo on FX for season five. The fifth season of the anthology drama will be set in 2019. “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” goes the description on FX.

Keery will play Gator Tillman. His movie work includes Marmalade and Free Guy.

Lamorne Morris, who played Winston in Fox comedy New Girl, is also on board for season five, as is Richa Moorjani, who plays Kamala in Netflix comedy-drama Never Have I Ever.

The trio joins Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the Fargo cast. FX has not revealed when the new season will arrive.

Season one had Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman and Martin Freeman in the cast. Season two had Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Ted Danson. Season three featured Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The season four cast included Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley and Jason Schwartzman.

Noah Hawley created the show, and executive produces with Warren Littlefield, Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay.

MGM Television and FX Productions produce Fargo. ■