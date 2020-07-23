Stirr Adds Three Linear Channels From DMR

Digital media and advertising company DMR has made a deal that puts additional linear channels on Stirr, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s streaming platform.

Two of the DMR channels are brand new: RetroCrush featuring classic anime and Cinehouse, exhibiting arthouse and independent cinema. RetroCrush had been launched by DMR as a VOD channel in March. Cinehouse had been available via social media.

'Lupin III: Legend of the Gold of Babylon' is one of the shows on RetroCrush (Image credit: DMR)

The third channel Midnight Pulp, which shows horror, thriller and action programming, has been available on Samsung TV Plus.

“We are excited to partner with Stirr to launch two new linear [free ad supported] channels, and expand the reach of Midnight Pulp,” said DMR co-founder and CEO David Chu. “Over its first year in business, Stirr has shown tremendous growth while engaging with consumers across America, and we look forward to helping the platform expand its channel portfolio through the curated content on which our company has built its reputation over the last decade.”

DMR launched its first linear ad-supported channels earlier this year, with AsianCrush, Cocoro, KMTV, YuyuTV and Midnight Plus available on Samsung TV Plus.

Stirr features news from the Sinclair stations and 110 live linear channels.

“DMR has a host of content not offered by others in the space, and their channels are going to bring some of the most popular cult classics to the Stirr platform,” said Ben Lister, director of content acquisition and business development for Stirr. “Our audiences have come to expect Stirr to offer a wide variety of free programming, and this partnership furthers that mission.”