Steve Levi Named VP/News Director of KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix With Doug Bannard Retiring

Steve Levi has been named VP and news director at Fox-owned KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix, starting in July. He will succeed Doug Bannard, who is retiring.

Bannard has spent 33 years with Fox’s Phoenix duopoly, and 26 as VP and news director. He started as a producer, was promoted to executive producer, and then assistant news director before reaching his current position.

Michael Lewis is the senior VP and general manager of KSAZ-KUTP, known as Fox 10 and Fox 10 Xtra.

“We thank Doug for being a force of innovation, dedication and leadership at KSAZ for over 33 years,” said Lewis. “His career will leave an indelible mark at the station and his contributions will resonate within the company for many years to come. Steve is a 28-year veteran of the KSAZ newsroom. He has been an integral part of our success over the years and his promotion will provide a seamless transition for the entire news team.”

As news director, Bannard increased the stations’ news production from 37.5 to 78.5 hours a week and spearheaded the launch of streaming news service LiveNOW.

“I am grateful to Fox Television Stations for the constant support which allowed me to build and maintain the market’s best news organization, and for embracing the creation of LiveNOW from Fox,” said Bannard. “None of my success would have been possible without the dedication and hard work of my amazing colleagues throughout the years. I have been fortunate to work alongside Steve and know he is ready to take the reins in the newsroom.”

Levi has been with Fox Television Stations since 1994, working at KSAZ-KUTP. He started as an intern, and was promoted to assignment editor, associate producer, producer and executive producer before being named assistant news director, his role for the last eight years.

“I’m proud to have worked in this newsroom for my entire career and thrilled for the opportunity to now lead it, working alongside the strongest, brightest and most talented journalists in Arizona,” said Levi. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence that Doug and I have been cultivating together for decades.”

Phoenix is Nielsen’s No. 11 DMA.