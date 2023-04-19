Fox Television Stations, Amazon Partner on Local News Distribution

Fox Television Stations and Amazon are teaming up to distribute the stations’ local news content across Amazon’s devices. Effective immediately, Fox Television Stations (FTS) will provide 17 local, free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels that are on 24/7, one from each market covered by the group, through the Amazon News app on Fire TV and Alexa on Echo Show devices.

This collaboration began in March 2022 with the initial distribution of LiveNOW from Fox and Fox Soul FAST channels. In December 2022, local news content from five Fox-owned stations debuted across Amazon products: WTXF Philadelphia, KTVU San Francisco, KSAZ Phoenix, WJBK Detroit and KMSP Minneapolis. The remaining twelve in the group, WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WFLD Chicago, KDFW Dallas, WAGA Atlanta, KRIV Houston, WTTG Washington, KCPQ Seattle, WTVT Tampa Bay, WOFL Orlando, KTBC Austin and WITI Milwaukee, are now available across Amazon products, such as Fire TV and Echo Show devices. In addition to live content, FTS is also distributing local news video on demand clips.

“This important collaboration with Amazon further solidifies our commitment to bring FTS’s powerhouse local news content to as many people as possible,” said Jeff Zellmer, senior VP, digital operations, Fox Television Stations. “We know that choice and accessibility matter to our viewers and this launch is another key step in our overall strategy and goal of giving our viewers the live and on-demand content from the stations they love.”