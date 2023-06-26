Stella Artois Toasts ‘The Bear’ With Integration, Promo Content

The Bear is serving up Stella Artois as part of a sponsorship deal between Disney Advertising Sales and Anheuser-Busch, which distributes the Belgian-style beer.

Stella Artois was integrated into the FX series with both product placement and signage during scenes in which the characters are celebrating or sharing food with friends and family.

Stella is also working with Instacart to urge viewers to tell visitors to Stella and Instacart online retail channels that the brew pairs well with chef-level meals.

To promote the series, a sleeper hit that returned for Season 2 on June 22, Stella dropped co-branded arcade games in five Chicago bars. Fans playing the machines could scan a QR code to win a dining experience in the Windy City.

Stella also ran promotional content on Hulu developed by Disney CreativeWorks promoting Season 2 of The Bear. The content featured The Bear’s culinary producer, Courtney Storer, and chef Roy Choi.

“It’s been clear from the beginning of this partnership that Stella understands why The Bear has resonated so deeply in culture, and we’re thrilled we have the chance to unlock experiences that bring our fans closer to the heart of the show,” John Campbell, senior VP of entertainment & addressable solutions at Disney Advertising, said. “To see this partnership blossom in real life and on the screen is incredibly exciting.”