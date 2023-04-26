Roku Makes Deal With Instacart To Show Streaming Ads Deliver

Roku said it is working with Instacart to measure the impact of streaming commercials on items purchased via the online grocery delivery service.

Spoiler alert: in a test with select pilot partners, people who saw a commercial on Roku purchased more of the advertised products on instacart.

Roku said that being able to document the effectiveness of its ads will accelerate the shift of marketing dollars into streaming TV and retail media.

“Our goal is to help marketers get more of what they love in TV,” said Alison Levin, VP of ad revenue and marketing solutions at Roku. “Our partnership with Instacart makes it easier to measure actual return on advertising spend in e-commerce and meet consumers where they are – streaming TV."

In a pilot with a personal care brand, Roku said 60% of those who purchased the brand after seeing its campaign on the Roku platform were new to the brand. Also, those who were exposed to a beverage brand’s Roku campaign and were new purchasers of the brand had a 70% higher repeat rate than the average new-to-the-beverage-brand buyer on Instacart.

Roku previously announced deals with retailers Walmart, Wendy’s, BestBuy and DoorDash designed to make it easier for viewers to purchase the products they see on TV and give marketers a shorter path from viewing to buying.

The new deal is Instacart’s first partnership for streaming measurement.

“With Instacart Ads, we're committed to providing CPG brands the ad products, automation, insights, and measurement they need to help them meet their objectives and prove their investment,” said Ali Miller, VP of ads product at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with America’s #1 TV streaming platform, Roku, to give CPG brands even more insights to help them enhance and optimize their campaigns across TV streaming. As we look ahead, we'll continue to innovate and expand on integrations and insights across every touchpoint of the consumer journey to serve CPGs better.”