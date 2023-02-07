Streaming Makes You Hungry? Roku Makes Delivery Deal With DoorDash

Wendy‘s is offering $5 off orders of $15 or more to Roku subscribers who use the platform to order food via DoorDash.

Roku is using its streaming platform to not just entertain subscribers, but feed them as well.

Working with DoorDash in a multiyear partnership, Roku is offering its subscribers six months of DoorDash’s DashPass (opens in new tab), a program that gives members free delivery.

Roku will also be working on interactive, shoppable meal delivery ads exclusively with DoorDash. Restaurants that want to do click-to-order ads will work with DoorDash. In addition to ringing up sales, restaurant advertisers will be able to attribute, target and measure their streaming ads on Roku.

Wendy’s, which for some time has worked with DoorDash as a delivery partner, is offering Roku subscribers who see a Wendy’s ad $5 off any purchase of $15 or more.

“Streaming and delivery just go together which is why we're making it easier than ever for Roku users to order their favorite food right from their TV,” Gidon Katz, president, consumer experience at Roku, said. “Just in time for the big game, we’re bringing consumers and marketers the same leading scale, data and tech that have made buying a new device or signing up for a service that‘s simple and delightful.”

Roku says its research shows that one in three Roku users order takeout or food weekly, and that 36% are interested in receiving interactive offers such as scannable QR codes or text messages.

“While this offer unlocks DashPass benefits and perks for Roku users everywhere, it also provides our merchant partners with an opportunity to promote DoorDash offers through TV streaming,” Rob Edell, GM and head of consumer engagement at DoorDash, said. “Consumers can conveniently and affordably get the best of their neighborhood delivered to their door, while brands can reach diners at the right time and drive instant conversion from the comfort of the living room.”

“At Wendy’s, we’re consistently meeting our customers however they choose to engage with us. With increased preferences for mobile ordering and delivery, whenever that craving for a hamburger made with fresh beef or Hot & Crispy Fries hits, we’re at our fans’ doorstep, meeting and exceeding expectations for quality and convenience,” The Wendy‘s Co. U.S. chief marketing officer Carl Loredo said. “Partnering with DoorDash and Roku as the first brand to enable shoppable TV offers is an exciting new step towards our goal of being the best in delivery.” ■