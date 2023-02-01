Roku Works With Cox Automotive To Show How Ads Drive Car Buyers

Roku said it will work with Cox Automotive to measure how streaming TV advertising impacts car buyers’ web browsing and vehicle purchases.

The partnership comes as the advertising business looks for ways to quantify return on advertising investment. Roku is the first TV streaming pilot partner to offer and market Cox Automotive data for measurement in the TV streaming category.

Auto category ad spending on TV streaming rose 35% in 2022, according to Standard Media Index.

“With our data capabilities combined, we will offer auto advertisers a holistic view of the consumer auto journey, revolutionizing how advertisers measure the impact of their digital advertising investment,” says Steve Lind, VP of operations, advertising, at Cox Automotive. “Cox Automotive’s unparalleled audience paired with the data insights from Roku will provide a new look at performance during every stage of the car buyer journey.”

Also Read: Magna Study Finds New Roku Ad Formats Draw Better Results

Owned by Cox Enterprises, Cox Automotive’s brand include Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. According to Cox, nearly half of all potential auto buyers start their consumer journey at least six month before making a purchase.

Also Read: Roku, Nielsen Offer Cross-Platform Reach, Frequency Measurement

Advertisers will be able to identify a targeted audience and run a TV streaming campaign with Roku. Roku will pass its ad exposure data to Cox Automotive, which matches it with their own first-party data set. Cox Automotive can then deliver reports that tie streaming-ad exposure to consumer behavior across Cox Automotive properties.

“The ad measurement of the future will start with data from direct consumer relationships because it’s more accurate and scalable,” Asaf Davidov, head of ad measurement and research at Roku, said. “Roku and Cox are uniquely positioned to partner with auto marketers to go under the hood and make every marketing dollar work harder.” ■