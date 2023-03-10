Roku Using First-Party Retail Data From Best Buy To Target Ads

Roku announced that it made a deal with Best Buy to use the retailer’s first-party sales data to target ads on its streaming platform.

Roku this week announced That it would be selling its Roku-branded TV sets in Best Buy stores.

“Our goal is to create a better TV experience for everyone,” Julian Mintz, co-head of U.S. brand sales for Roku Media, said. “We’re bringing together our entire business to build the future of entertainment and advertising — making the TV experience simpler, offering the right marketing, data, tech, and scale to drive real results, and helping win the entire streamer’s journey together with Best Buy.”

The move comes as advertisers shift spending to streaming in order to reach the growing number of consumers who have cut the cord with pay TV and to take advantages of the enhanced targeting ability of connected TV.

The deal also marks the first time Best Buy has partnered with a TV streaming platform to provide its first-party data for targeting and closed-loop measurement. ■