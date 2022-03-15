Stations in Flint, Michigan, Start NextGen Broadcasts

Stations in Flint, Michigan, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting.

WBSF-TV, owned by Cunningham Broadcasting, converted to the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast standard. The station will broadcast its own programming as well as the programming of four other participating stations.

The other participating stations– Allen Media Group’s WJRT-TV, Sinclair’s WSMH-TV, Gray Television’s WNEM-TV, and WEYI-TV, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings—- will continue to broadcast in the current ATSC 1.0 digital format until a critical mass of NextGen receivers are in the market.

Similar conversions have already take place in about 40 local U.S. markets.

NextGen TV promises a better picture and improved sound. Users will also be able to access internet based content and receive channels while mobile. NextGen TV broadcast will also enable stations to offer new digital based services.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations. ■