Stations in Flint, Michigan, Start NextGen Broadcasts
By Jon Lafayette published
WBSF converts to ATSC 3.0
Stations in Flint, Michigan, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting.
WBSF-TV, owned by Cunningham Broadcasting, converted to the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast standard. The station will broadcast its own programming as well as the programming of four other participating stations.
The other participating stations– Allen Media Group’s WJRT-TV, Sinclair’s WSMH-TV, Gray Television’s WNEM-TV, and WEYI-TV, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings—- will continue to broadcast in the current ATSC 1.0 digital format until a critical mass of NextGen receivers are in the market.
Also: Sinclair Names Rebecka Butcher General Manager in Flint, Michigan
Similar conversions have already take place in about 40 local U.S. markets.
NextGen TV promises a better picture and improved sound. Users will also be able to access internet based content and receive channels while mobile. NextGen TV broadcast will also enable stations to offer new digital based services.
Also: Charleston, South Carolina Stations Start Broadcasting with NextGen TV
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.