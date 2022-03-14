Sinclair Names Rebecka Butcher General Manager in Flint, Michigan

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it named Rebecka Butcher as VP and general manager for the company’s stations in Flint, Michigan.

In addition to WSHM-TV, owned by Sinclair, Butcher will oversee WEYI-TV and WBSF-TV. Butcher was general manager of WEYI and WBSF from 2008 to 2015. She left to become general manager of Adams Outdoor Advertising.

She succeeds Jennifer Rieffer, who was named GM of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati by Gray Television last year.

“Rebecka is well-respected with deep relationships in the community. She is a strategic thinker with a history of strong sales and business development, and we are thrilled Rebecka has returned home to lead the team in Flint,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair COO and president of broadcast.

Butcher first joined WEYI/WBSF in 1998 as an account executive.

“My motto has always been, hope is not a plan, put your strategy in front of you and follow your roadmap to success,” Butcher said. “I’m excited to return and help build the roadmap to continue to grow the success of these stations.” ■