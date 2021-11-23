Gray Names Jennifer Rieffer GM of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati

Gray Television said that Jennifer Rieffer will become the new general manager at WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.

Rieffer has been general manager of WSMH-TV, Sinclair’s Fox affiliate in Flint, Michigan since 2020.

Gray is getting ready to close its acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s local stations and has been moving general managers from some of its stations to run the stations it will own when the deal closes next month.

Rieffer will be replacing Debbie Bush, who was named to run KPHO-TV and KTVK-TV in Phoenix.

Before WSMH, Rieffer ran WDKY-TV in Lexington, Kentucky, for Sinclair. She began her career at WDKY in 1995 as a traffic assistant and worked at stations in Columbus, Georgia, and Kansas City before returning to WDKY in 2006 as sales manager. She rose to general manager in 2018. ■