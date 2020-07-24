Sinclair Names Rieffer General Manager in Flint

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Jennifer Rieffer as VP and general manager for WSMH-TV, Flint, Mich.

Rieffer will also be overseeing WEYI-TV and WBSF-TV in Flints as part of Sinclair’s joint sales agreement with those stations.

Currently, Rieffer is VP and general manager of WDKY-TV. She is succeeding Chad Conklin, who in April was named GM of KOMO-TV and KUNS-TV, Sinclair’s stations in Seattle

“We are fortunate Jennifer has been a part of the Sinclair family for 25 years and counting. While we know Lexington will surely miss her, we are excited about the opportunities she can create for us in Flint, Michigan,” said Rob Weisbord, president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer at Sinclair.