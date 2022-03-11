Charleston, S.C. Stations Start Broadcasting With NextGen TV

TV stations in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday started broadcasting using the new NextGen TV format.

NextGenTV, based on ATSC 3.0 technology, promises viewers a better picture and audio and access to internet-based content. It also allows stations to broadcast more channels and use their spectrum to carry new digital services.

In Charleston, WGWG, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, converted to ATSC 3.0 and will broadcast programming from the other participating stations in the market using the new technology, which can be received by consumers who have purchased sets capable of receiving NextGen signals.

The other stations in the market continue to broadcast using the current ATSC 1.0 digital broadcast signal so viewers can continue to watch available programming.

In addition to WGWG, the stations participating in the move to NextGen TV include WATAT-TV, owned by Cunningham Broadcasting, Gray Television’s WCSC-TV and Nexstar’s WCBD-TV.

NextGen broadcasts are currently available in about 40 centuries across the country. ■