Starz Puts Three Episodes of Wrestling Drama 'Heels' on Free Streaming Sites

Starz said it is making the first three episodes of its wrestling drama Heels available for free to stream on Facebook, YouTube and the Starz app starting Friday.

The episodes will also be available for sampling on cable, satellite and other platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Direct TV Stream, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirectTV, Google, Roku, Sling, Verizon and Vubiquity.

Heels stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers who star in a small time wrestling league.

Amell announced the free streaming episodes on his Instagram account.

The series was created and written by executive producer Micheal Waldron, the writer of Loki and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Mike O'Malley as showrunner.

Starz is looking to drum up subscribers. The streaming service, part of Lionsgate Entertainment, is currently offering a special rate of $3 a month for three months to non-subscribers.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios.