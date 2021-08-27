Starz Renews ‘Run The World’ For Second Season
Rachelle Williams to serve as showrunner for sophomore campaign
Starz has greenlit a second season of its dramedy series Run The World, the premium service announced Friday.
The series, which follows a group of thirty-something Black women who live, work and play in Harlem, will return with Rachelle Williams (Mix-ish) as its showrunner. Williams, Yvette Lee Bowser and Leigh Davenport will serve as executive producers.
Read Also: Scripted Shows Shine Spotlight on Sisterhood
The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid.
"Run the World has been so passionately embraced by our audience and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” said Starz President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman in a statement. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.