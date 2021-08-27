Starz Renews ‘Run The World’ For Second Season

Starz has greenlit a second season of its dramedy series Run The World, the premium service announced Friday.

The series, which follows a group of thirty-something Black women who live, work and play in Harlem, will return with Rachelle Williams (Mix-ish) as its showrunner. Williams, Yvette Lee Bowser and Leigh Davenport will serve as executive producers.

Read Also: Scripted Shows Shine Spotlight on Sisterhood

The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid.

"Run the World has been so passionately embraced by our audience and we are thrilled to bring fans another season,” said Starz President of Domestic Networks Alison Hoffman in a statement. “Our incredibly talented cast and executive producers Yvette and Leigh are set to return, and we’re excited to welcome Rachelle back into the Starz family leading as showrunner and executive producer.”

Read Also: Starz Renews 'Hightown' for Second Season