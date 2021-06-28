Starz Pins Down August Date For ‘Heels’ Series

Starz will step into the pro wrestling ring with its new drama series Heels, debuting Aug. 15.

The series stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers feuding over their late father’s legacy as the head of a family-owned wrestling promotion business, according to Starz.

Heels also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund and Allen Maldonado.

Heels is executive produced by Michael Waldron (Loki) as well as Mike O’Malley (Shameless) and Peter Segal (Get Smart), according to Starz.