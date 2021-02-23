Start TV Profiles Stories of Women’s Lives Altered By COVID

Start TV Network celebrates Women’s History Month with a special edition of the network’s short-form profile series My Start Story. In Her Words: Stories of the Pandemic will feature 31 stories of women whose lives and livelihoods have been forever altered by COVID. The campaign premieres Monday, March 1 at 8:55 a.m. ET/PT, with a new story airing every day throughout March.

The producers of My Start Story reached out to women across a range of industries and backgrounds, inviting them to tell their stories of loss, struggle, determination, inspiration and perseverance.

Stories told in In Her Words include Naomi Nedd, a single mother and network management specialist in Queens who is struggling to balance working from home and childcare; Leigh Altshuler, who decided to open a bookstore in New York after losing her job; and Katie Deisseroth, a surgeon and single mother in Pennsylvania who is torn apart by the need to serve her patients and support her 9-year-old twin sons. The women profiled include surgeons, CEOs, teachers, journalists and housekeepers.

Part of Weigel, Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters. Shows on the network include Rizzoli & Isles, Major Crimes and The Closer.