‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Gets Season Two on Disney Plus

Disney Plus has ordered season two of animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The season launches in 2022. Season one debuted in May, on the day known to Star Wars fans as May the Fourth.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of the Bad Batch, who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers.

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney Plus and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” said Dave Filoni, executive producer.

Filoni executive produces with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck. Corbett is Bad Batch head writer.