‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ on Disney Plus May the 4th

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney Plus May 4. The animated series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch, a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers. That makes the Bad Batch a fairly formidable crew.

May 4 is unofficially known as Star Wars Day, Star Wars enthusiasts known to exclaim, May the 4th be with you.

The Bad Batch series starts with a 70-minute premiere. New episodes premiere Fridays beginning May 7.

Dee Bradley Baker is in the voice cast.

Lucasfilm Ltd. is the production company. Bad Batch executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Filoni created the series.