‘Star Wars’ Game Show to Stream on Disney+

Streaming service Disney+ will be adding a Star Wars-themed game show for kids to its lineup next year.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenge will test young contestants strength, knowledge and bravery in a series of obstacles and challenges as they try to reach the rank of Jedi Knight.

Ahmed Best, who was Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels and a dancer and martial arts expert, will be the hols. He will be joined by a droid companion voiced by actress Mary Holland.

“Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge brings together the best of Star Wars – competitive spirit, harrowing obstacles and a hero’s triumph over challenges – in a totally new format for the franchise,” said Dan Silver, vice president, originals – unscripted content for Disney+. “A game show set in the Star Wars galaxy is a perfect fit for Disney+.”

The game show is executive produced by Lucasfilm, Dean Houser, and David Chamberlin and Mike Antinoro from Endeavor Content.

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” said Mickey Capoferri, Lucasfilm’s senior director of online content & programming. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations -- a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple -- immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”