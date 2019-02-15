Stadium’s Linear Network Gets Carried on Sling TV

Multi-platform sports programmer Stadium said its linear network—Stadium 24/7—is being carried by Sling TV to subscribers of both its Orange package and its Blue package.

Other sports networks are available on Sling, but Stadium 24/7 is the first to be a part of both packages. Stadium Plus, which includes more than 500 live college games remains a part of Sling TV’s Sports Extra add on service.

Stadium programming is also available on a number of other platforms, including digital broadcast, Facebook Live, Twitch, PlayStation Vue and Pluto TV.

"We first teamed up with Sling TV in 2016 for the launch of Stadium Plus, and we look forward to this next evolution as we launch Stadium 24/7 to its subscribers,” said Stadium CEO Jason Coyle. "We’ve made a commitment to provide sports fans the opportunity to watch Stadium across virtually any platform, and as a premier, industry leading streaming service, we’re thrilled to be on Sling TV.”

Sling TV, the first streaming virtual MVPD, now has about 2.5 million subscribers.

Based in Chicago, Stadium’s owners include Sinclair Broadcast Group, BAMTech, the NHL, the PGA Tour and Meredith Corp.