Spectrum TV Customers Get AMC Plus DTC Service as Part of New Deal Between Charter, AMC Networks

AMC Networks and Charter Communications said they reached an early agreement on a new distribution deal that will provide the AMC Plus streaming service to Charter’s Spectrum TV customers at no additional cost.

With more original and premium programming moving to direct-to-consumer streaming, Charter has been seeking to include those services in the agreements it signs with programmers. It has reached deals including streaming services with The Walt Disney Co., Paramount Global and TelevisaUnivision.

The deals provide the streaming services with additional potential viewership, which is particularly important to their ad-supported businesses.

Disney networks are currently blacked out on DirecTV. The companies are haggling over whether distributors like DirecTV will be able to offer smaller, lower-cost programming packages, including a sports-focused product.

“This agreement with AMC Networks supports our goal of enhancing the value and variety of premium entertainment content available to our customers,” Charter executive VP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said.

“The addition of AMC Plus at no extra cost for our TV Select customers builds on our new distribution framework, which this year alone has included the addition of Paramount Plus Essential, ViX Premium with Ads, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus,” Montemagno said. “We appreciate AMC Networks’ partnership in reaching a distribution agreement that benefits our mutual customers and helps transform the video industry.”

Financial terms were not disclosed, but with the number of pay TV subscribers falling, traditional distribution revenue has been declining for programmers.

In addition to AMC Plus, Spectrum Video customers will continue to get AMC Networks including AMC Network, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, IFC and WE tv.

AMC Plus provides same-day access to all original AMC series and full access to AMC’s Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited subscription streaming services.

“This early, multiyear agreement between Charter and AMC Networks ensures Spectrum TV customers will continue to have access to our high-quality original programming however they prefer to watch it, including through the ad-supported version of AMC Plus,” AMC Networks chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher said. “Charter has been a long-time partner, and this agreement reflects our strong and mutually beneficial relationship and commitment to viewers.”