Spectrum Networks Sets Season 2 for ‘Spectrum News Challenge’

Spectrum News Challenge is returning for a second season on all of the Spectrum News Networks and the Spectrum News app, starting July 12.

The quiz show features teams of high school students from schools in New York, California, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Kentucky competing to win a $15,000 prize.

The teams have to answer a series of questions based on their knowledge of the news. Each week the game concludes with a question posed by mystery newsmakers including Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, astronaut Mike Massimino and former U.S. soccer player and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mia Hamm.

The series is hosted by Spectrum News 1 Southern California anchor Amrit Singh.

“Season two of the Spectrum News Challenge promises even more of what viewers loved about season one and provides younger audiences with the chance to test their news knowledge in a creative, entertaining and accessible format,” Cater Lee, VP, original programming and talent development at Spectrum News, said. “In our all-new tournament style competition, the new season ramps up the excitement for students and viewers to examine their knowledge of what’s in the headlines — past and present.”

The teams draw from members of clubs and other groups at participating high schools.

Matchups include model U.N. members from Lecanto High School in Florida versus the Mock Trial team from West Bent High School in Wisconsin; student journalists from Hathaway Brown High School in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Student Council members from Whittier High School in California; and Science Olympiads from Bronx High School of Science in New York against National Honor Society members from Green Level High School in Cary, North Carolina.